GST mop-up unlikely to improve in near-term, says Kotak securities report

The goods and services tax collections as well as its compliance in the first four months remain well below the target, and the situation is unlikely to improve in the near- term, says a report by Kotak Securities.

Both collection as well as compliance of GST remains low, with the compliance being at around 50 per cent and is unlikely to increase significantly till the complete framework including returns matching, e-way bill, and reverse charges, are implemented fully

Collections may fall further, unless there is a massive improvement in compliance, as the Centre had reduced the tax rates on most of the items

28 per cent slab brought to just under 50 items from over 250 items, about 200 items also brought into 18 per cent slab bracket from the earlier 28 per cent.

Around 9.6 million registered taxpayers under GST, including around 1.5 million of composition dealers, who are required to file taxes quarterly

Rs 83,350 crore: GST collections in October, much below the previous two months, when it averaged at around Rs 92,000 crore each

Total tax returns (GSTR-3B) in October was nearly 0.7-0.8 million lower than the previous months

The governmnt attributed lower revenues to IGST, overall rationalisation of taxes on certain goods, implementation issues and compliance

Because of the first time requirement of paying IGST on transfer of goods from one state to another state even within the same company, there was an additional cash flow of IGST in the first three months

