‘GST may cause output cut; positive impact to be delayed’

All eyes are now on the June 3 meeting of the GST Council. (Representational image) All eyes are now on the June 3 meeting of the GST Council. (Representational image)

Though the impending Goods and Services Tax (GST) is expected to have a benign impact on inflation, with most items in the CPI basket kept in the exempt category, it’s the output levels that the analysts are worried about. ICRA in a report said that it expects industry to pare inventory levels during the transition to the GST, mildly dampening production in April-June, the first quarter of the ongoing financial year 2017-18.

It said that the positive impact of GST on the economic activity is likely to be visible only from January-March next year. “July-September FY2018 and October-December FY2018 are likely to witness some adjustment, as the assessees get used to the new compliance procedures and higher working capital requirements. The positive impact of the GST on economic activity is likely to be visible from January-March FY2018 onward,” the report said.

The analysts, however, expect inflation to decline after GST rollout, which is quite unlike the experience seen in other countries where the initial period after GST implementation was inflationary. ICRA said the structure of rates for India is likely to cushion inflation risks and the state governments’ revenue growth would anyway be protected through the compensation mechanism. However, it raises concerns regarding the revenue buoyancy for the central government post-GST, it said.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, on the other hand, said that assuming that GST does have the intended effect of increasing tax compliance, the tax burden would increase too, and could lead companies to pass the costs of increased tax compliance on to the consumer, though at a later stage owing to increased surveillance in the initial stages in view of the anti-profiteering clause. “The impact, if any, on underlying inflationary pressures is likely to be transitory. The final impact will depend on the trends in aggregate demand and output gap after the implementation of GST,” it said.

With just over a month left in the implementation of GST, the government has asked companies to not hike prices, warning that unfair price changes would be open to scrutiny retrospectively under the anti-profiteering provision in the GST laws.

Morgan Stanley, however, does not expect a frontloading of consumption, which happened in other countries that implemented GST, since tax rates are not rising meaningfully. “That said, there are still a number of uncertainties related to the impact on the corporate sector ..,” it added.

Analysts have also raised concerns about the multi-tier tax structure for both goods and services under GST that is expected to add to complexities. According to Morgan Stanley, the impact of GST rates is likely to be positive for consumer staples and media, and negative for airlines and oil and gas.

All eyes are now on the June 3 meeting of the GST Council, where decision on taxation of six pending items of footwear, pearls and precious metals, textiles, bidis, biscuits and agricultural machinery is expected to be finalised.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now