Tax net will be widened, chances of reduction in general tax rate: Shaktikanta Das on GST

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday cleared the way for the much-awaited Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, Integrated GST Bill, Compensation GST Bill and Union Territory GST Bill 2017. This will pave the way for the July 1 rollout of the GST. Speaking on tax calculations after GST comes into force, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das told news agency ANI that the tax net will be widened under the new regime. “When you widen tax net, there are chances of reduction in general tax rate,” said Das.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday steered the passage of four crucial bills and told the lower house that GST will make commodities ‘slightly cheaper’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the landmark move on Wednesday with a tweet in Hindi: “Congratulations to all countrymen over passage of the GST Bill. New Year, New Law, New Bharat.”

The four crucial bills, the Central GST Bill, 2017; The Integrated GST Bill, 2017; The GST (Compensation to States) Bill, 2017; and, The Union Territory GST Bill, 2017 , were passed after voting down of a slew of amendments moved by Opposition parties.

The finance minister rallied hard for the one-country-one-tax system, when he told the Parliament yesterday: “Today you have tax on tax, you have cascading effect. When all of that is removed, goods will become slightly cheaper.” Earlier, the GST Council had recommended a four-tier tax system – 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.

