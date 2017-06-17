GST impact: Common man will not be burdened under GST, says Andhra Pradesh finance minister

India is moving towards a new tax regime under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1 India is moving towards a new tax regime under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1

Andhra Pradesh finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Saturday said the forthcoming uniform tax regime GST will not lead to any additional burden on the common man but will, in the long run, help the Centre and the states to increase revenue.

“Adequate measures have been taken to ensure that the new taxation regime will not put any additional burden on the common man and also not to lose public revenue,” Ramakrishnudu told reporters here. Noting that many countries have successfully implemented GST, he expressed the hope that it will be a success in our country as well as the new taxation system will increase government revenues for the states and for the Centre.

Ramakrishnudu said the state has sought exemptions on certain goods and services like tax on textile yarns, Tirupati Temple’s food products and granites on which a final decision is awaited.

The minister also said departments have been directed not to harass traders in the process of GST implementation. Deputy chief minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, deputy chairman AP Legislative Council Subrahmanyam Reddy, ZP chairperson Namana Rambabu also attended the press meet.

