GST: E-way bill mandatory from today

After a fortnight of trial run, the crucial anti-evasion measure under the goods and services tax (GST), e-way bill, will become mandatory for transporters across the country from Thursday. According to a steady-state estimate, 7-8 lakh such bills will be generated daily.

Under the e-way bill system, every inter-state movement of goods with a value of over Rs 50,000 and being moved beyond 10 km, the transporter will have to generate an electronic bill on the designated portal.

The bill will have the details of consignment, supplier and recipient, which is expected to help the tax department in verifying self-assessed tax returns filed by taxpayers.

