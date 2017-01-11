GST coupled with digitisation will make Indian economy cleaner, bigger: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses a delegation while speaking on the GST issues during the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. (Source; Reuters) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses a delegation while speaking on the GST issues during the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. (Source; Reuters)

The implementation of Goods and Services Tax, coupled with a digital economy ushered in by demonetisation will help Indian economy “look much cleaner and bigger,” said Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit Wednesday.

“Most of the issues have been sorted out. Some critical issues remain. These critical issues, I hope, over the next few weeks, we will try and solve them,” said Jaitley while delivering a key note speech on a seminar on GST: Game Changer of the Indian Economy.

“Once (GST) is implemented, the combination of a more digitised economy with a more efficient tax system, I am sure will make India look much better. It will make our economy look much cleaner and bigger. I am sure Indian industry and assesses and states will eventually cooperate and make these two moves highly successful,” he added.

Linking the Modi government’s decision to demonetise, with GST, the finance minister said, “The impact of demonetisation— if I may diverge from the GST for a moment— can’t be delinked from this (GST). Excessive paper currency has its own vices… When we release data— we then realise the narrowness of the tax base itself. And once, this entire bearer currency which has anonymity and no history, moves back into the banking system, and is accompanied by a digitalised economy, which Prime Minister spoke about yesterday, it is going to a major step towards integration of informal economy — which at times was also a shadow economy — with the more formal economy. This itself is going to increase the transactions which are covered within the banking system. Transactions which may lead to higher revenue in the future, make us go complaint and gives us a cleaner and bigger economy.”

“After the transient impact of this is over. Once it is coupled with historic implementation of GST itself, which has so many advantages… When GST merges all this, and makes India into one entity, it leads to a seamless transfer of global services across country,” he added at the event having members of the industry from across the country in audience.

Jaitley stated that the steps taken by the Modi-government in 2016 will change the way “Indians live and spend in future”. “Number of steps that have been taken are going to be significant because they are going to change the pattern in which India and Indians and going to live and spend in future. It will have an impact on the course of our future lives,” he said.

The minister also mentioned the steps taken to control the black-money flow from overseas destination. “Since 1996, we have been repeatedly negotiating and renegotiating all the treaties — the double taxation avoidance treaties — with countries, which in effect was facilitating the round-trimming of money. During the last calender years we re-negotiated and rewrote the Mauritus, Cyprus and Singapore treaties which was part of the governments larger desire that the shadow economy should not be allowed to prosper.”

Talking about the opening of the Indian economy, Jaitley said, “A new India had emerged and which is evident from the fact that while the world is moving slowly today and you hear the voices of protectionism in developed world, the debate over protectionism is hardly heard in India. And that is an indication of how aspirational, open and progress-oriented Indian public opinion is increasingly becoming.”

Listing out the concerns of the Indian Industry, Naushad Forbes, president of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said at the event, “Some of the provisions (current draft of GST) can be made simple and transparent in such a way that there is no scope for discretion and harassment. I know there are many tax officials present, but I must say that in my career I have not been struck by the angelic nature of tax officials and we should not rely on the angelic nature of tax officials for tax being collected to be transparent and effective.”

“There needs to be a single basis of assessment and inspection…Second, using the invoice value as the only basis for valuation of goods. This could create transparency and will provide a complete elimination of the all discretion on how goods must be valued,” he added.

“There are two provisions in the current draft of the GST law which raises concern for the Indian industry. First, there is a provision for arrest of industrialist for non-bailable offences which cover five different potential offences. The current tax law provide one provision for a non-bailable offence. Second, there are clauses of profiteering, if decrease in taxes are not passed on to consumers..,” Forbes added.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd