GST Council meet begins in Srinagar, ministers condole Anil Dave’s demise

GST council meet: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley chaired the meeting. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) GST council meet: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley chaired the meeting. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

The crucial 14th GST Council meet began early on Thursday at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar with ministers observing a minute’s silence to condole the demise of Environment Minister Anil Dave who passed away this morning in New Delhi. At the meeting, the council would decide on tax brackets, 5, 12, 18 or 28 per cent, for most of the commodities and services as also the additional cess over and above 28 per cent for demerit and luxury goods. The two-day meet could be the last meeting before the rollout of the indirect tax regime in July. Different states will be pitching for their preferred rates for select items in this meeting.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is presiding over the meeting, which is being attended by finance ministers of all states and union territories. While Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh reportedly is seeking zero levy on ‘puja samagri’ instead of the proposed 18 per cent, Kerala’s Finance Minister Thomas Isaac made a case for 5 per cent tax on gold under GST instead of 1 per cent being demanded by some quarters, reported PTI.

“It’s a luxury product and price of gold has quadrupled in the last one decade,” Isaac said. “Gold is not an essential commodity. What is the principle or idea of tax being imposed on it at 1 per cent rate? It is not a commodity for the poor.” Kerala also favours revenue neutral fitment of tax rates so that it does not lead to either drop or rise in tax revenues of the government.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has reportedly raised concerns over services being brought under GST “because service delivery destination is vague and we should discuss this.”

This is the first time an important national policy-making meet in being held in Jammu and Kashmir. The state might become the first state in the country to bring real estate within the ambit of GST. It also expects Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2,000 crore in tax revenue from implementation of GST. “This is the most important meeting because tax is to be decided and this is the concluding part of the GST Council,” state Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu was quoted as saying by PTI.

The revised tax rates fixed by the council will be effective from July 1, the scheduled date for rollout of GST. To evolve consensus on the fitment of various items in the tax slabs, a technical committee of officials had met in Srinagar on Wednesday.

While tax slabs for about 80 per cent of items have already been decided, a decision regarding contentious items like motor vehicles, beedi, coconut oil was slated to be taken up for discussion during the meeting. Services are likely to be placed in two slabs of 12 per cent and 18 per cent, with a likely status quo for currently exempted services.

At present, there are 17 items in the negative list of services on which service tax is not levied. On top of that there are over 60 services, like religious pilgrimage, healthcare, education, skill development, journalistic activities, which are exempt from service tax.

(With PTI inputs)

