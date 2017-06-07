GST council meet: Lower taxes, less complex structure on Delhi govt agenda

The Delhi government will bring up the issues of “less complex structure” and “lower taxes” at the GST council meeting on June 11. To build their case, the city government is studying taxation rates in different states, speaking to finance ministries and traders’ bodies, said officials.

In the past few weeks, Finance Minister Manish Sisodia has said that though the Delhi government passed the bill in the Assembly, they were far from satisfied with its existing form. Last month, Sisodia claimed to have met 32 trade associations. Sisodia had claimed that apart from the AAP, all other state governments had opposed keeping real estate within the GST because “politicians and influential people… put their black money in these businesses”.

While it remains to be seen whether Sisodia brings up the topic of real estate, he will take up the case of “Delhi’s citizens and small traders”. “For example, how can spectacles be a luxury item? Besides, higher taxes for hotels has left trade bodies scared,” an official said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App