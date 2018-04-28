GST collection in FY18 at Rs 7.41 lakh crore

The compliance rates under GST on due dates have remained subdued during last fiscal. The compliance rates under GST on due dates have remained subdued during last fiscal.

The government has collected Rs 7.41 lakh crore as goods and services tax (GST) during 2017-18, a finance ministry statement said. Out of Rs 7.41 lakh crore, GST on domestic supplies was Rs 7.19 lakh crore (July-February). Integrated GST (IGST) and cess on imports were collected for nine months of July-March.

The GST on domestic supplies for March will be released on May 1 and will be included in the government’s fiscal calculations for 2018-19, an official said.

The ministry said that since the tax on domestic supplies in a month comes in through returns and gets collected in the next month, therefore, GST on domestic supplies has been collected only from July-February. IGST and cess on imports gets collected in the same month, so they have been collected for July-March.

The compliance rates under GST on due dates have remained subdued during last fiscal. However, they improved in the following months, data released by the ministry showed. For instance, only 57.69 per cent and 36.98 per cent taxpayers filed returns by the due date during July and August, respectively, the first two months of the GST rollout.

The compliance figures for July and August later on improved to 96.10 and 92.97 per cent later on. “The compliance level as on the due date has steadily increased and, by the end of the Fiscal, has reached to an average of 65 per cent from around 55-57 per cent observed during initial months. The cumulative compliance levels (percentage of returns filed till date) for initial months has crossed 90 per cent and for July, 2018, has reached 96 per cent,” the statement said.

The compliance for returns filed till due date is hovering in the range of 62-66 per cent in the last four months of previous fiscal against 57.7 per cent in July 2017.

During 2017-18, the Rs 7.19 lakh crore collected as GST on domestic supplies included Rs 1.19 lakh crore of Central GST (CGST), Rs 1.72 lakh crore of State GST (SGST), Rs 3.66 lakh crore of IGST (including Rs 1.73 lakh crore on imports) and Rs 62,021 crore of cess (including Rs 5702 crore on imports), the statement said.

Also, at the end of March, the Centre had Rs 20,000 crore in its cess pool, which will be utilised to compensate the states for revenue loss, the official said.

The SGST collections during the year, including the settlement of IGST have been Rs 2.91 lakh crore. The total compensation released to the states for eight months during the last fiscal was Rs 41,147 crore to ensure that the revenue of the states is protected at the level of 14 per cent over the base year of 2015-16.

