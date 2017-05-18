GST Bill hits hurdle in Odisha Assembly

The first day of the two-day special session of the Odisha Assembly convened to discuss GST bill today. The first day of the two-day special session of the Odisha Assembly convened to discuss GST bill today.

The first day of the two-day special session of the Odisha Assembly convened to discuss GST bill, today hit hurdles from the beginning with the Opposition seeking more time to go through contents of the Bills introduced by state Finance minister S B Behera.

The House was adjourned till 10.30 am tomorrow as per the decision of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), said Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat when the proceedings resumed at 3 pm. Earlier, the House was adjourned and the BAC meeting was held to fix time for the discussion on the GST Bill.

However, the BAC meeting resolved that the members should be given one day time to study contents of the Bill before holding discussion.

“The House will discuss on The Odisha Goods and Service Tax Bill, 2017 and The Odisha Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2017 tomorrow,” Amat announced.

As the House began for the day after obituary reference to some departed ex-members of the assembly, the Finance minister moved The Odisha Goods and Service Tax Bill, 2017 and The Odisha Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

However, Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra of Congress objected to the manner in which the Bills were pushed in a hurry without giving adequate time for the members to study the contents of the Bills. He sought more time for the law-makers which has been accepted by the BAC.

Mishra said there are 174 clauses in The Odisha Goods and Service Tax Bill, 2017 and 23 clauses on The Odisha VAT (Amendment) Bill, 2017 besides, huge annexures attached to them. Therefore, the members should be given adequate time to study and then discuss on the subject, Mishra said.

“Otherwise, the people will think that a bunch of jokers are sitting in the Assembly. We should have given more time to go through the GST and VAT Bills,” Mishra said.

The Speaker first adjourned the proceedings till 3 pm and during the interval called a meeting of Business Advisory Committee meeting to fix time for the discussion on the twin bills.

Many members of the assembly expressed their ignorance on the bills and said they have not gone through the contents and ascertained whether the state will benefit after passing of the bills.

While introducing the Bills, Behera said one tax structure would prevail across the country. He said the Odisha Goods and Service Tax Bill provides provision to levy tax on all inter-state supplies of goods or service except supply of alcoholic liquor for human consumption at a rate to be notified as recommended by the Goods and Service Tax Council.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now