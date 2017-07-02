GST biggest tax reform since independence: Captain Abhimanyu

Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu said that the tax practices would be harmonized to the best possible extent to pave the way for a single tax replacing 17 different types of taxes.(Express File Photo) Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu said that the tax practices would be harmonized to the best possible extent to pave the way for a single tax replacing 17 different types of taxes.(Express File Photo)

Haryana Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu today said that with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law coming into effect, the Centre has implemented the biggest indirect tax reform since independence. “GST is being levied simultaneously by both the Centre and the states and it is a new feature after 101st amendment to the Constitution of India,” he said.

He said that the tax practices would be harmonized to the best possible extent to pave the way for a single tax replacing 17 different types of taxes. Taxpayers and other stakeholders of Haryana have also been sensitized, educated and trained on all aspects of the GST law through radio, newspapers and by way of seminars, meetings and workshops organized at district and town levels, he said here.

“A 10-seater helpdesk has been established at the head office for the resolution of queries and problems regarding IT systems. Helpdesks have also been established in all the district offices and head office for the domain related queries and problems in the State,” the minister further said.

He added that Haryana has adopted Model-1 for implementation of GST systems in which all the back-end modules will be developed by the state.

The necessary modules have been prepared and the infrastructure integration has been done, he said, adding the State Data Centre and district offices are connected with GST Data Centre.

He said that out of the total 2,47,999 live dealers in the state, those who have successfully enrolled under the GST system is 1,90,234, which is 76.71 per cent.

“New registration under GST had started from June 25, 2017 on the GST portal and the state has so far received 782 applications for new registration,” he said.

While referring to the GST Migration Status as on June 30, Capt Abhimanyu said that 1,90,234 applicants in different districts have been logged in successfully, which constitutes about 77 per cent.

He said that the Haryana Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 had been passed by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on May 4, 2017. Rules have also been framed and the necessary notifications have also been issued by the government in this regard.

