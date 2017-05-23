GST Act passed unanimously by Legislative assembly and council: GST will boost state economy, push growth, says CM Fadnavis

The Goods and Services Tax Ratification Act, 2017 was passed unanimously by the state Legislative Assembly and Council on Monday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “It is a historic day. The passage of the GST along with amendments incorporated by the state is a big leap forward towards one nation, one tax.” Fadnavis said “almost 99 percent” of the recommendations which Maharashtra had proposed to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had been included in the central GST Act.

Underplaying the Opposition’s attacks on the Centre and the state government during the three-day special House session that concluded on Monday, Fadnavis said, “I extend my thanks to all political parties who have supported the GST in one voice.” He also lauded state Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, saying, “Mungantiwar not only ensured that the state’s demands were accepted by the Centre, but also helped to evolve consensus among political parties for the smooth passage of the Act in Maharashtra.”

During discussions with Jaitley and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra had pushed for raising the compensation period for revenue loss to states from three years to five years, and for provisions to ensure assured financial compensation to 27 civic bodies in the state.

Fadnavis said, “The uniform tax regime will bring in greater fiscal discipline and greater accountability and transparency in tax collection. At the same time, it will provide relief to various segments, including traders and the working class, from the cumbersome multi-tax system in practice earlier.”

The GST will boost the state economy (GSDP) and also push growth, he added.

Mungantiwar sought to address the concern raised by the Opposition that the GST could fuel inflation. “Every two months, the GST council will hold a meeting in Delhi. If there is a problem or if the state feels it is facing a financial burden, the concerns can be raised at the forum. The shortcomings would be addressed,” he said.

Claiming that the state was confident it would meet its revenue target after GST, the finance minister said, “Although the Centre has promised us compensation for five years, we may not require it as we can meet our targets in the next one year.”

Mungantiwar said inflation had gone down in other nations that had adopted the GST, such as Canada, New Zealand and the UK. “Even after the new Act comes into force, the Centre’s revenue share to the state will remain undisturbed. The devolution of funds from Centre to states, which is 42 percent, will continue. The GST compensation to the states will be up and above this share,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now