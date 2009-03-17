Govt targets to collect $67 bn direct taxes

India is confident of meeting its revised direct tax collection target of 3.45 trillion rupees ($67 billion) for the current fiscal year that ends on March 31,a finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

“We are confident of meeting the target for 2008/09,” the official,who declined to be named,said.

The official said direct tax receipts between April 1,2008 and March 16 rose 18 per cent from a year ago to 2.96 trillion rupees.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App