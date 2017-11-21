Govt raises Rs 14,500 crore via 1st tranche of Bharat-22

In a major boost to meeting its disinvestment target of Rs 72,500 crore set for the year 2017-18, the government on Monday confirmed that it has raised Rs 14,500 crore through the Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), comprising 22 companies including Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and government shares in Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank and ITC.

With this mobilisation, the total disinvestment proceeds for the year stands at Rs 52,339 crore. “We have decided to retain Rs 14,500 crore of the total subscription that has come in for Bharat-22 ETF,” said Neeraj Gupta, secretary Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

Prior to this issue the government had garnered Rs 37,839.35 crore (as on November 16, 2017) as disinvestment proceed in the current financial year against the disinvestment target of Rs 72,500 crore. With this mobilisation, the amount raised this year via disinvestment rises to Rs 52,339 crore.

According to a statement issued by the ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Bharat-22 ETF new fund offer received subscription of four times to the initial offer size. Witnessing nearly 3.35 lakh retail investors applications, the NFO witnessed bids aggregating to almost Rs 32,000 crore.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund managed Bharat-22 ETF’s new fund offer (NFO) had an initial issue size of over Rs 8,000 crore. While FIIs bid for one-third of the money, the portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 1.45 times. The retirement funds subscription stood at 1.50 times and that of NIIs and QIBs stood at 7 times. The portion reserved for anchor investors (Rs 2,000 crore) was subscribed six times amounting to Rs 12,000 crore.

LIC, Bank of India, SBI Pension Fund, EPFO and HDFC Ergo Insurance are among those who have put in bids. “During the three days reserved for non-anchor investors, we witnessed an overwhelming response from all investors, particularly retail segment. In due course, the ETF will be listed,” ICICI Prudential AMC MD and CEO Nimesh Shah said.

This Index comprising shares of key CPSEs, PSBs and government shares in Larsen & Toubro , Axis Bank and ITC, opened for subscription for retail investors between November 15 and 17. The shares of the PSUs represent six core sectors — Finance, Industry, Energy, Utilities, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Basic Materials, making the Index broad-based and diversified. The state-owned companies that are part of the new Bharat ETF 22 include ONGC, IOC, SBI, BPCL, Coal India and Nalco.

The other CPSEs on the list are Bharat Electronics, Engineers India, NBCC, NTPC, NHPC, SJVNL, GAIL, PGCIL and NLC India. Only three public sector banks — SBI, Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda — figure in the Bharat-22 index.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App