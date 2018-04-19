Govt not planning any overseas issuance of sovereign bonds, says Subhash Chandra Garg

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg. Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg.

The government is not planning any overseas issuance of sovereign bonds as foreign institutions already have enough options to buy them locally, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said. There are advantages as well as risks of overseas issuance of sovereign bonds that are denominated in foreign-currency, but the government currently has no plan for such an issue, he said.

“There is no plan at this moment to make any sovereign bonds issuance (globally). The subject of sovereign bonds issuance keeps on coming from time to time, that is one of the ways in which the government bonds can be sold and purchased by the different entities. This has been examined in the past, this can always be examined whether in the circumstances which we have today, do we need to look at this,” Garg told The Indian Express.

“Incidentally, over the years the foreign institutions have been allowed to invest in Government of India securities. So what we issue, securities in the domestic market, when an FPI buys them it is not much different than the issue made in dollars or elsewhere outside, and subscribed by the same FPIs (Foreign Portfolio investors) or otherwise,” he said

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India raised the debt investment limits for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) across all segments, including central government securities (G-secs), allowing cumulative increase of over Rs 1 lakh crore through fiscal year 2018-19. For G-secs, the RBI decided to increased the limit by 0.5 per cent each year to 5.5 per cent of the outstanding stock in 2018-19 and to 6 per cent of the stock in 2019-20.

From the earlier level of Rs 1.91 lakh crore, the FPI limit for general category G-sec investors has been raised to Rs 2.07 lakh crore for the first half of FY19 and further to Rs 2.23 lakh crore for second half of FY19. Unlike a foreign-currency sovereign bonds that is issued globally, the government does not have to bear any currency risk when G-secs are issued in India and bought by the foreign investors, Garg said.

“So there are certain advantages, there are certain risks in taking loans or making issuance to foreigners in foreign currency denominated (bonds). The investment which is being made today (by foreign institutions) is in rupee bonds, so we don’t have the foreign currency risk. Though it also is true that if there is a sudden withdrawal, the foreign exchange implications are also there. How do they withdraw, they go back only by taking dollars out, they can’t take rupee out. So there are implications of both kinds of issuance, whether you allow them in domestic market or whether you make a sovereign bond issuance. But let me tell you there is no plan at this moment,” he said in an interview.

Last month, the finance ministry announced plans to borrow a lower amount from the bond market in the first half of 2018-19, introduction of inflation-linked bonds and new benchmark bonds of 2-year and 5-year maturity to meet the market demand.

The government said it borrow Rs 2.88 lakh crore in the April-September, which is 47.56 per cent of the budgeted gross borrowing, lower than 60-65 percent of the total it has been borrowing the previous years. In April-September of previous fiscal, the gross borrowing was Rs 3.72 lakh crore.

The measures were to ease the pressure in the bond market, wherein the banks suffered massive losses in the past couple of quarters. The yield on 10-year benchmark government bond has since fallen to around 7.53 per cent on Wednesday from a level of 7.7-7.8 per cent last month.

