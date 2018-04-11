Govt may raise stake in GSTN to 100 per cent

The proposal is likely to be discussed in the next GST Council meeting expected to be held next month, one of the officials said. The proposal is likely to be discussed in the next GST Council meeting expected to be held next month, one of the officials said.

The government is considering raising its stake in the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), even up to 100 per cent, with equal ownership division between states and Centre, two government officials said. The final decision will be taken by GST Council, they added.

GSTN is currently a not for profit, non-government company with 24.5 per cent stake of Centre, 24.5 per cent by all states and empowered committee of state finance ministers, totalling to 49 pe cent. Rest, 51 per cent stake is with private financial institutions.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is learnt to have written to Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia to examine the proposal of converting the IT backbone of the new indirect tax regime into a government company. The proposal is likely to be discussed in the next GST Council meeting expected to be held next month, one of the officials said.

Officials said the operational setup of GSTN will continue to be the same, only the ownership structure will change. “The leadership team and staff will be retained. The only change will be in the ownership structure,” the official said.

Explaining the reasoning behind the proposal, the official said that the majority private shareholding was considered necessary prior to introduction of GST to ensure adequate freedom and timely. Now, that the tax structure is believed to have stabilised, the government is mulling this proposal, another official said, adding that data analytics would be one of the key focus areas.

GSTN was incorporated as a private limited company on March 28, 2013. Non-government financial institutions such as HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, NSE Strategic Investment Co hold stake of 10 per cent each, LIC Housing Finance Ltd holds 11 per cent stake, taking the total to 51 per cent stake in GSTN. Central and state governments hold 49 per cent stake.

Over one crore businesses are registered on the GSTN portal.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has earlier on multiple occasions raised concerns over GSTN’s shareholding pattern, saying that it might compromise data security. Swamy had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2016 asking him to take a close look into the shareholding pattern and questioned the access of a private entity to sensitive information without security.

