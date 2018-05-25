Govt hikes import duty on wheat, almond, 3 more items

The goods are imported from developed nations, especially the US. (Representational Image) The goods are imported from developed nations, especially the US. (Representational Image)

Citing circumstances for immediate action, the government hiked the import duty on five items, including wheat, shelled almond, walnut, and protein concentrate, to as much as 100 per cent. The goods are imported from developed nations, especially the US.

Invoking “emergency powers” to increase import duties under Section 8A of the Customs Act, the Finance Ministry increased basic customs duty on walnut in shell from 30 per cent to 100 per cent.

The duty on shelled almond was hiked to Rs 100/kg from Rs 65/kg, while that on wheat, the basic customs duty has been increased to 30 per cent from 20 per cent. Import of protein concentrate will now be subject to 40 per cent duty, up from 10 per cent. However, the duty on protein concentrate and textured protein substance has been raised to 40 per cent, from 30 per cent, according to notifications issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The government had last week told the World Trade Organization (WTO) that that it would raise duties by up to 100 per cent on 20 products such as almonds, walnut, wheat, apple and specific motorcycles imported from the US, if Washington fails to roll back high tariffs on certain steel and aluminium items.

On March 9, US President Trump imposed heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium items, a move that has sparked fears of a global trade war.

