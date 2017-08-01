Govt extends deadline for filing ITR, linking Aadhaar to PAN

The income tax returns to be filed by July 31 pertain to 2016-17 fiscal and assessment year 2017-18. The income tax returns to be filed by July 31 pertain to 2016-17 fiscal and assessment year 2017-18.

The finance ministry on Monday extended the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) and linking Aadhaar with the Permanent Account Number (PAN) of taxpayers. While ITRs can now be filed by August 5, the Aadhaar-PAN linking can be done till August 31. “There are some complaints that the taxpayers are not being able to log on to the e-filing website of Income Tax Department or not being able to link Aadhaar with PAN because of different names reflected in PAN and Aadhaar database,” the finance ministry said.

The government said that the main reason for failure of people to log in is because of last minute rush and panic in which those who have already logged in want to continue for the entire period for fear of losing it. There were also complaints that the assessees were unable to link Aadhaar with PAN because their names were mentioned differently in the database relating to the two documents.

“For the purpose of e-filing return, it would be sufficient as of now to quote Aadhaar or acknowledgement No. for having applied for Aadhaar in e-filing website. The actual linking of PAN with Aadhaar can be done subsequently, but any time before 31st August, 2017. However, the returns will not be processed until the linkage of Aadhaar with PAN is done,” the ministry said.

The decision on extension was taken after a meeting of senior officers of the revenue department and the Central Board of Direct Taxes was held in the finance ministry on Monday. “In order to facilitate the e-filing of return, it is also decided to give extension of five days for e-filing of return. The return can be filed up to August 5,” the ministry said.

The income tax returns to be filed by July 31 pertain to 2016-17 fiscal and assessment year 2017-18. This year, the tax department , has also asked taxpayers to declare cash deposits made in their bank accounts aggregating Rs 2 lakh or more, post demonetisation between November 9-December 30 last year, in the tax returns.

