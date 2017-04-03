Government in advanced talks with entities for investment in NIIF

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das in New Delhi. (Source: PTI) Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), a quasi-sovereign wealth fund, is in an advanced stage of discussion with multilateral agencies and sovereign wealth funds for equity participation, economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das said on Sunday. “The NIIF is working to bring in other investors, who would become partners of government of India in setting up this fund,” Das said at an event organised by New Development Bank here.

Potential investors in the funds include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Qatar Investment Authority and RUSNANO of Russia. Speaking on the fiscal policy, Das said the government has accepted most of the recommendations made by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Committee, headed by former revenue secretary NK Singh. “Broadly, the committee’s report has been adopted by the finance minister in this year’s Budget and the fiscal target for 2017-18 has been fixed ..,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now