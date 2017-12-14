Government likely to unveil roadmap for achieving $1-trillion revenue in IT sector

Ravi Shankar Prasad in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo: Javed Raja) Ravi Shankar Prasad in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo: Javed Raja)

At the meeting between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy) and chiefs of IT and software sector on Thursday, the government is expected to unveil a vision document detailing a roadmap for the industry to achieve $1 trillion in revenues by 2022.

The meeting comes as a follow up to the June meeting between the government and industry leaders including from companies such as Wipro, Google, Tech Mahindra, Intel, Panasonic India, NIIT, Quickheal, Practo, Hike, Lava International, and associations such as Indian Cellular Association, Nasscom and IAMAI.

While in the previous meeting, initiatives such as new policies for electronic manufacturing, software products and data security were discussed, in Thursday’s meeting, according to a senior government official, the ministry’s delegation led by law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, will discuss potential “lighthouse projects” to help the sector in achieving the said target.

These projects include involving technology companies creating tools for having a robust local language-based content ecosystem. “These tools could also pertain to translation of English content to regional languages, and could be particularly helpful for translating school curriculum,” the government official cited above said.

Furthermore, to deal with the issue of skilling in traditional IT-BPM sector workers, the IT ministry could announce new platform in collaboration with the industry for mass skilling of the IT labour force in new age technologies such as artificial intelligence, design analytics, cyber security, etc. At the Global Conference on Cyber Space held here last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had exhorted that cyber protection should become “an attractive and viable career option for the youth”. The government official said that in the cyber security space alone, five to seven million jobs could be created in the country in the next 5-7 years. According to estimates submitted to the IT ministry, the plan to reach $1 trillion in digital economy could possibly lead to 55-60 million jobs being sustained in the digital economy by 2025, if the existing labour force is retrained and redeployed.

In light of the upcoming data protection and cyber security policies, the government is also likely to ask private players to invest in setting up data-centers domestically. The government has already mandated that for hosting of government data, only locally situated data-centers should be deployed. Sectoral experts suggested that the recent ruling by the Supreme Court on Right to Privacy could also push the government in formulating policy for locally based data-centers for helping it manage the data security and privacy aspects more efficiently.

