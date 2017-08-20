Government extends deadline to file GST returns for July till August 25

An illuminated Parliament ahead of midinight launch of ‘Goods and Services Tax (GST)’ in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo) An illuminated Parliament ahead of midinight launch of ‘Goods and Services Tax (GST)’ in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)

The government on Saturday extended the deadline for payment of the goods and services tax (GST) and filing of GST return-3B for July by five days to August 25. The decision to extend the deadline from August 20 came after the GST Network (GSTN) portal faced technical glitches during the day, with several taxpayers complaining about issues ranging from inability to login on the portal to being unable to make the payment through the online banking channel, even after generation of the GST challan.

The government said that they are extending the deadline for GST payment and return filing after receiving requests from taxpayers, tax practitioners, states, including those who have been hit by floods and as technical glitches are being experienced by last minute return filers.On Thursday, the government had extended the return filing deadline for those taxpayers who want to claim transitional input tax credit to August 28 from August 20 notified earlier. The clarification was issued by the finance ministry after concerns were raised by industry that TRANS-I, the form for claiming transitional input tax credit, was not available on the GSTN, yet the deadline for filing GSTR 3B, which is a summary of self-assessed tax liabilities with consolidated details of outward supplies and input credit, was notified to be August 20.

As per Saturday’s finance ministry release, now the deadline has been extended till August 25 for payment of GST as well as filing of GSTR-3B by taxpayers, including those who do not want to avail transitional input tax credit in TRANS-1 form. For those taxpayers, who want to avail transitional input tax credit, the last date for filing of returns will be August 28, as announced earlier, it said.“Since it is the first return to be filed under GST, the taxpayers and the tax practitioners have requested for few more days to file their return. Also, there have been requests from states, which are hit with floods to extend the last date for filing of GST Returns. The state of Jammu & Kashmir has also requested for extension of time because of late passing of their GST ordinance. Some technical glitches are also experienced by last minute return filers,” the release said.

The ministry urged taxpayers not to wait till last date for filing the returns. “In order not to face any last moment technological difficulty in submission of return, all taxpayers are requested to kindly file their return well before 25th/28th of August 2017 and not wait for the last date,” the release said.

