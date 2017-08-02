‘General insurance firms need `37,000-cr capital over 5 years’

Within the general insurance space, motor, health and personal accident segment constituted close to 69 per cent of the gross premium for in FY17. (Representational Image) Within the general insurance space, motor, health and personal accident segment constituted close to 69 per cent of the gross premium for in FY17. (Representational Image)

The general insurance sector would require around Rs 37,000 crore of capital over the next five years in order to maintain a solvency level of 1.65 times (as compared to the regulatory requirement of 1.5 times) while growing at a rate of 15-20 per cent and maintaining similar claims records. Of this, the requirement for the private sector is pegged at around Rs 9,000 crore, a study has said.

“Owing to the sizeable difference in growth rates, the share of the private players in the overall market (excluding specialised insurance and stand alone health insurance players) improved to 44 per cent in FY2017 from 41 per cent in FY2016. Even if we were to adjust for crop insurance, the market grew at a robust pace of 14.4 per cent during FY2017,” rating firm ICRA said.

Select private players continued to demonstrate better underwriting performance with underwriting losses standing much lower at Rs 2,500 crore in FY17 vis-a-vis underwriting losses of Rs 10,800 crore for PSUs during this period. “With low investment earnings, and higher claims, the profitability indicators of PSU players have been more deeply impacted than that for select private players. In our estimates, for the 9-month period of FY2017, return on equity for PSU players subsided by more than 6 percentage points while that for select private players increased by 3 percentage points,” it said.

Within the general insurance space, motor, health and personal accident segment constituted close to 69 per cent of the gross premium for in FY17. The growth in the largest segment (motor) for private players and PSUs improved to 17.4 per cent (from 13.9 per cent in FY2016) and 19.7 per cent (from 12.3 per cent in FY2016) respectively. During FY2017, crop insurance was the fastest growing segment for the entire industry. This segment grew by 6.5 times and had a 12 per cent market share in FY17 vis-a-vis 2 per cent in FY16.

Karthik Srinivasan, senior VP and group head financial sector ratings, ICRA Ltd said: “we expect the growth rates to remain strong at around 20 per cent in FY2018 driven by crop, motor and health businesses. The government’s initiatives aimed at improving the penetration and density levels coupled with the industry’s ability to leverage technology and reach is likely to facilitate higher business volumes over the medium to long term.”

General insurance companies cumulatively raised around Rs 2,100 crore of Tier II bonds till since the regulations were announced. PSU players have seen a sharp fall in their solvency indicators on the back of rise in claims and changes in actuarial estimates with two of the players reporting solvency levels below the regulatory minimum during the year.

“The sizeable unrealised capital gains from the past investments for the public sector insurers (in excess of Rs 40,000 crore under Fair Value Change of Account) provide adequate buffer to support future growth. The equity requirement for the industry will be significantly lower in case the companies are able to mobilise Tier II bonds of around Rs 23,500 crore as permitted by the regulations, subject to market conditions and investor appetite,” ICRA said.

