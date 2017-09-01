GDP growth expected to soar to 7-7.5 per cent in Q2: Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar

Newly-appointed Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Friday sought to allay fears surrounding India’s dwindling GDP, expressing that the country’s economic growth is expected to soar to 7-7.5 per cent in the second quarter (July-September) of 2017-18 on account of good monsoon and clarity over Goods and Services Tax (GST). “I am confident that in the July-September quarter, economy will grow by 7-7.5 per cent. Destocking, which was in anticipation of GST rollout has completed and now, there is more clarity on the new tax regime,” said Kumar, who took charge as Vice-Chairman replacing Arvind Panagariya.
“Also, monsoon is good. Many IPOs are in the offing. FDI and FIIs are also increasing,” the noted economist pointed out. His comments came after the economic growth slumped to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent in the first quarter due to disruptions caused by demonetisation as well as the slowdown in manufacturing activities.
Kumar also acknowledged that the note-ban had impacted the growth rate in the first quarter, adding that the currency shortage triggered by the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 9 last year was over.
ALSO READ: Demonetisation: Almost 99 per cent of Rs 500, 1000 notes back, discloses RBI
Responding to former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s statement that demonetisation would shave off economic growth by about 2 per cent, Kumar said quarterly data cannot be used to make such conclusions. “With due respect to my mentor Manmohan Singh, this quarterly data cannot be used to say look GDP will drop by 1 -2.5 per cent… There has been successive drop in GDP growth,” he said. “There is a historical experience, every country which has taken fundamental governance reform has seen shrinkage in output.”
With PTI inputs
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App
- Sep 1, 2017 at 5:28 pmHere is an open challenge to sick sickularist Awaar Wapsi goons butt lickers, list your names and address below so that we can come to India at the end of October 2017 and rub some gobbar on their faces and then slap them with worn out slippers, for their cynical and rabid fabricated rants. We can forecast that GDP growth in the next quarter will be around 7 . The worst is over after the rupture and the economy is already ramping up and millions of jobs are being created. All the jobs that were temporarily halted during the demonetisation period are mostly back on stream. Sickular kuttas and their dalals of the CON GIT turncoat party do not spread vicious lies and canards. Just f uc k off and go and do something useful. WE are confident that GDP is on the growth time line as indicated by the latest positive PMI indicator and the incremental increase in GVA in all sectors.Reply
- Sep 1, 2017 at 5:25 pmWake up Rajiv kumarReply
- Sep 1, 2017 at 5:13 pmEvery day a new Edition of "LotPot"Reply
- Sep 1, 2017 at 5:10 pmSir Impossible for sure until unless it is manipulated and looks to be certain that it would only fall unless someone has magic wand .Reply
- Sep 1, 2017 at 5:05 pmRemember Montek Singh Ahluwalia? He used to keep saying growth would be 8 despite poor performance of economy. The drama is same - only the actors have changed.Reply
- Sep 1, 2017 at 4:48 pmImpossible, even it may slip further. Since import more simplified and export for SME hardened in current GST system. Also unclear instruction, increased capital for all conpanies from 5 to 15 will hurt economy badly. Must modify tax paying method ( tax must paid after payment collection only) tax value is high payment collection is always slow in india. Average 45 days delay. So manufacturer has to pay tax on invoice raise and payment will come after 45 days so he has to have 120 percent capital previsouly cst was 2 percent so people need to have 102 percent capital. Now export is so simplified most goods importing from china is for better for businessmen since easily sellable. Talking make in india in mouth DOING opposite. Useless business team of modiReply
- Sep 1, 2017 at 4:44 pmWho will trust your words sir. We go by records, data. Statistics. Simply follow not bluff. Put all you write Joe water. We want UPA back. Let PC restore all you people damagedReply
- Sep 1, 2017 at 4:42 pmFeku no 4 after PM,FM and Amit shahReply
- Load More Comments