GDP data revision confusing users: Reserve Bank study

A Reserve Bank of India study has said in view of multiple rounds of data revision — especially GDP — it may be confusing for data users to decide on the true state of the economy, and, more specifically, the real strength of the growth momentum.

“The dilemma/confusion regarding the reliability of data is usually the greatest around the release of advance estimates, which is generally understood to be tentative and liable to change with the arrival of subsequent firmer datasets,” the RBI’s Mint Street Memo on ‘Examining Gross Domestic Product Data Revisions in India’ said.

The FAE (first advanced estimates) for 2017-18 released on January 5, 2018 will get crystallised in the Third Revised Estimate to be released on January 29, 2021. As per the practice, the latest estimate overwrites all the previous estimates, the RBI said.

According to the paper, importantly, we also observe a ‘bias’ in revisions at the turning points of the growth cycle possibly due to the methodology used by the Central Statistical Orgnisation (CSO) as the sector-wise estimates are obtained using benchmark indicator approach by linear extrapolation.

“The sector-wise estimates are obtained by extrapolation using, among others, various indicators. These include Index of Industrial Production (IIP) of first seven months of the financial year, financial performance of listed companies in the private corporate sector for two quarters up to September, FAE of crop production, accounts of central and state governments for the last seven to eight months, information on indicators like deposit and credit, passenger and freight earnings of railways, passengers and cargo handled by civil aviation, cargo handled at major sea ports, sales of commercial vehicles, etc., available for the first seven to eight months of the financial year.

“We observe that at the ‘upturns’ in the Indian economy during 2005-06 and 2009-10 and the downturn of 2008-09, which coincided with the global financial crisis (GFC), there have been huge revisions in the subsequent estimates. In 2005-06, the AE (advanced estimate) of real GVA growth at 8.1 per cent was subsequently revised upward to 9.5 per cent (an underestimation of around 140 bps),” the paper said.

Similarly, in 2009-10, the CSO revised the AE real GVA growth of 7.2 per cent to 8.6 per cent in its final estimates (an underestimation of around 140 basis points). On the other hand, for 2008-09, the CSO revised real GDP growth downward from 7.1 per cent in AE to 3.9 per cent in final estimates (overestimation of around 320 basis points), the study paper said.

“Furthermore, our analysis reveals that the upward and downward ‘biases’ are more visible at the ‘threshold’ of 6.0 per cent GVA growth. It is observed that out of 46 quarters registering growth higher than the ‘threshold’ (i.e., 6.0 per cent ), there was an upward ‘bias’ in GVA growth revisions (GVA growth rate was revised upward on 40 occasions and downward on only 6 occasions),” it said. “Similarly, below the ‘threshold’, we observe a downward bias in GVA growth revisions (downward revisions on 11 occasions,” it said.

“This study documents that on most occasions, the earlier releases underestimate real GVA and real GDP growth. This is mainly because firmer data are captured in successive rounds of revisions accompanied with gradual increase in data coverage. More importantly, we observe a bias when the growth cycle ‘turns’,” it said.

There were substantial upward revisions in the years coinciding with the ‘upturns’ in the Indian economy, i.e., during 2005-06 and 2009-10, and a huge downward revision in the year of the global financial crisis, i.e., 2008-09. Furthermore, at the component level, ‘mining and quarrying’, ‘manufacturing’ and ‘private final consumption expenditure (PFCE)’ show significant revisions in subsequent releases relative to AEs. Improved data coverage over time is a major driving factor in the case of the manufacturing sector with information on corporate value added substituted by data from Annual Survey of Industries (ASI), the paper said.

“It may be advisable for data users to read GDP growth numbers carefully along with other high frequency indicators of the real economy,” it said. For example, just two days after the release of first advance estimates (FAE), i.e., on January 7, 2018, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare issued a press release expressing optimism about upward revisions in output of ‘agriculture, forestry and fishing’ sector. Furthermore, corporate results of the ‘early birds’ showed encouraging operating performance for 2017–18:Q3 and other new data arrivals for December 2017 were positive for industrial production, specially manufacturing. After a period of prolonged weakness, cement production registered robust growth in November-December 2017, along with continuing healthy growth in steel production.

