FSDC panel reviews financial events

The Sub-Committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) on Thursday reviewed the major global and domestic developments which could impinge on the country’s financial stability.

The panel, headed by Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel, also discussed the setting up of the National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE), operationalisation of information utilities registered by the IBBI, sharing of data among regulators and the implementation status of Legal Entity Identifier, the RBI said in a statement. Besides, it reviewed the activities of its various technical groups as well as the functioning of State Level Coordination Committees.

The statement further said that the recommendations of the committees on FinTech and digital innovations, shadow banking implementation group and Stewardship Code were also discussed at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Ministry of Corporate Affairs secretary Injeti Srinivas, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman Ajay Tyagi, PFRDA chairman Hemant G Contractor, IBBI chief M S Sahoo, RBI deputy governors N S Vishwanathan, Viral V Acharya and B P Kanungo, FSDC secretary C S Mohapatra and RBI executive director Deepak Mohanty.

