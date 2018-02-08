From April 1, banks’ base rate to be linked with MCLR

The base rate will be linked with the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR) from April 1 to ensure expeditious transmission of the RBI’s policy rate to borrowers. “With the introduction of the MCLR system, it was expected that the existing Base Rate linked credit exposures shall also migrate to MCLR system,” RBI said in the statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies. It is observed, however, that a large proportion of bank loans continue to be linked to the base rate despite the Reserve Bank of India highlighting this concern in earlier monetary policy statements.

“Since MCLR is more sensitive to policy rate signals, it has been decided to harmonise the methodology of determining benchmark rates by linking the base rate to the MCLR with effect from April 1, 2018,” it said.

