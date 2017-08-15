FPIs show huge interest for corporate bond limits

Against a notified amount of Rs 3,360 crore for corporate bonds, 58 bidders put in bids for Rs 5,898 crore. Against a notified amount of Rs 3,360 crore for corporate bonds, 58 bidders put in bids for Rs 5,898 crore.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) on Monday showed huge interest in acquiring investment limits in corporate bonds.

The lowest or the cut-off bid that FPIs put in for acquiring limits in corporate bonds stood at 15.25 basis points on Monday’s auction compared to the cut-off bid of 1.20 basis points on G-secs.

In the previous auction, the cut-off bid on corporate bonds stood at eight basis points while that on G-secs stood at 1.75 basis points. The highest bid for corporate bonds on Monday’s auction stood at 25 basis points as against three basis points for G-secs.

Against a notified amount of Rs 3,360 crore for corporate bonds, 58 bidders put in bids for Rs 5,898 crore. For G-secs, 37 bidders put in bids for Rs 7,116 crore against a notified Rs 5,481 crore. Such an auction for corporate bonds is being conducted for a second time in this fiscal year.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App