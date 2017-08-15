FPIs show huge interest for corporate bond limits

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) on Monday showed huge interest in acquiring investment limits in corporate bonds.
The lowest or the cut-off bid that FPIs put in for acquiring limits in corporate bonds stood at 15.25 basis points on Monday’s auction compared to the cut-off bid of 1.20 basis points on G-secs.
In the previous auction, the cut-off bid on corporate bonds stood at eight basis points while that on G-secs stood at 1.75 basis points. The highest bid for corporate bonds on Monday’s auction stood at 25 basis points as against three basis points for G-secs.
Against a notified amount of Rs 3,360 crore for corporate bonds, 58 bidders put in bids for Rs 5,898 crore. For G-secs, 37 bidders put in bids for Rs 7,116 crore against a notified Rs 5,481 crore. Such an auction for corporate bonds is being conducted for a second time in this fiscal year.
