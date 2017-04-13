Four-Volume Report: Need fiscal deficit at 3% till March 2020, suggests FRBM panel

The government-appointed committee recommended cutting the Centre’s fiscal deficit to 2.5 per cent of the GDP by 2023. (Representational Image) The government-appointed committee recommended cutting the Centre’s fiscal deficit to 2.5 per cent of the GDP by 2023. (Representational Image)

A government-appointed committee on reviewing the FRBM Act has suggested cutting the Centre’s fiscal deficit to 2.5 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2023, adopting debt-to-GDP ratio as a new anchor of fiscal policy along with the deficit, and setting up an autonomous fiscal council.

The committee’s four-volume report, which was submitted before the Union Budget in January, was released on Wednesday by the finance ministry. The committee, chaired by former Revenue Secretary N K Singh, suggested setting up a fiscal council as an autonomous body under the finance ministry, and comprising a chairman and two members.

The functions of the proposed fiscal council will be — preparing multi-year fiscal forecasts, preparing fiscal sustainability analysis, providing independent assessment of the central government’s fiscal performance and improving quality of data, among others, the panel said. “It is proposed that an independent Fiscal Council may be constituted as part of the new institutional framework to be made part of the new proposed Debt Management and Fiscal Responsibility Act (‘Debt Act’) to replace the FRBM Act,” it said.

The committee suggested that India should monitor its debt-to-GDP ratio and gradually bring it down to 60 per cent — comprising of 40 per cent for the Centre as against the existing 49.4 per cent, and 20 per cent for the states as against the existing 21 per cent.

“Based on extensive internal and external consultations, cross-country experience, and several rounds of discussions and deliberations within the committee, the committee recommends a move to public debt to GDP ratio as a medium-term anchor for fiscal policy in India,” it said.

Giving the rationale for adopting this fiscal anchor, it said: “There was broad consensus that a debt ceiling combined with fiscal deficit as an operational target can jointly provide a robust fiscal framework for India. India, with a public debt close to 70 per cent of GDP, currently stands out as among the most indebted countries amongst the relevant peer group of emerging markets. Finally public debt exemplifies an important factor in the assessments of rating agencies.”

The report said the government should target a fiscal deficit of 3 per cent of the GDP in years up to March 31, 2020 and gradually reduce it to 2.8 per cent in 2020-21 fiscal and to 2.5 per cent by 2022-2023. The panel, however, suggested “escape clause” in case of over-riding consideration of national security, acts of war, calamities of national proportion and collapse of agriculture severely affecting farm output and incomes. It said that “far-reaching structural reforms in the economy with unanticipated fiscal implications” too can trigger deviation from the targets. “The deviations from the stipulated fiscal deficit target shall not exceed 0.5 percentage points in a year,” it said.

The committee was also for reducing revenue deficit to GDP ratio steadily by 0.25 percentage points each year. It recommended revenue deficit should be 2.05 per cent of GDP in current fiscal, declining to 1.8 per cent in the next and 1.55 per cent in 2019-20. This should be brought down to 0.8 per cent in 2022-2023.

In a dissenting view on key aspects of the FRBM Committee report, panel member and Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian suggested that the government should monitor primary deficit as its fiscal target, instead of the fiscal deficit. While welcoming the escape clause by the committee, Subramanian in his dissent note said the formation of the clause is problematic as the government would not have flexibility to relax the fiscal stance to combat ordinary recessions, but would have “too much room” to expand spending during growth booms.

Subramanian also expressed his reservations regarding multiple targets of stock (debt-GDP ratio), flow (fiscal deficit-GDP ratio) and composition (revenue deficit-GDP ratio), saying that they may force policymakers to look at too many, potentially inconsistent objectives and analytical frameworks, running the risk of overall fiscal policy being difficult to communicate for the government and comprehend for market participants. He proposed a simple and consistent fiscal architecture with one target of a steady glide path that removes government primary deficit within five years.

The panel, in its rejoinder to the dissent note, turned down this recommendation, saying that declining primary deficit, the centerpiece of the alternative proposal, is neither necessary nor sufficient for debt ratios to decline. The Committee also noted that for the country to have a fiscal framework with an operational target of primary deficit, it can’t ignore the interest payments component, which constitutes more than 90 per cent of the government’s fiscal deficit.

The RBI Governor Urjit R Patel, former Finance Secretary Sumit Bose, and Director at National Institute of Public Finance and Policy Rathin Roy were the other members of the committee.

