Formalising the economy: Policy reforms have set off a chain reaction, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma (left) in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma (left) in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri)

At its own pace, India would have taken an indefinite long time to formalise but policy initiatives have set off a chain reaction enabling greater formalisation in the economy, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday.

“We had almost reconciled to the fact that the economy would be substantially informal. It’s only on its own strength that it will take decades or maybe centuries to formalise itself and that no shakeup from the system was required. And that on its own pace would have taken an indefinite long time and we would have all waited till the cows came home for the economy to really formalise by itself. But then several policy initiatives that the government took one after the other have set off a chain reaction and that chain reaction is visible in various ways,” Jaitley said at the launch of Paytm payments bank.

The finance minister said that digital transactions are fast replacing cash as the predominant instrument for transactions with a series of government initiatives to formalise the economy. “Cash being the predominant instrument is gradually changing and therefore you require an initial shakeup and now we have been nudged into a system where we all realising that convenience, security and even proprietary lies in switchover itself,” he said.

Jaitley further said that today nobody can legitimately complain that he has no access to banking. “A little less over three years ago half of the population had no access to banking operations and then whether it was public sector initiative on financial inclusion or expansion of banking in various modes, today nobody can legitimately complain that he has no access to banking. The most important aspect of this is that this is a new chapter in history which is being written and that new chapter in history is that almost every day some such initiative is taking place which really is resulting in greater formalisation of Indian economy,” he said.

He said that earlier banks were perceived to be brick and mortar branches. “In fact my fraternity in politics is still reasonably behind times. I still get representations during Parliament session from my colleagues who only insist on brick and mortar branches to be opened in their constituencies,” he said.

But now with the switchover happening to the digital space, Jaitley said only “isolated cases will find themselves as an exception”.

“Conventional traditional mind will find it extremely difficult to accept this itself but then the whole mass below itself will change and only isolated cases will find themselves as an exception,” he said.

