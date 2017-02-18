For over 7.5 % growth, improve infra and energy efficiency, says Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Montek Singh Ahluwalia (File Photo) Montek Singh Ahluwalia (File Photo)

Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman of Planning Commission, stressed a need on improving inclusiveness and sustainability for India to continue growing at the rate of more than 7.5 per cent. Delivering a lecture on ‘Indian Economy – The Challenges Ahead’ here at Ahmedabad Management Association on Friday, Ahluwalia emphasised a lot on improving infrastructure and energy efficiency, if India wanted to grow at more than 7.5 per cent growth rate. Ahluwalia, though, parried questions like demonetisation and scrapping of planning commission and establishment of NITI Ayog by Narendra Modi-led NDA Government.

During his address, Ahluwalia spoke on three key issues related to Indian Economy, rapid growth, inclusiveness and sustainability. He said India was doing ‘pretty good’ on growth while adding that in the sphere of inclusiveness progress was being made, but which was not enough. On sustainability, Ahluwalia said that India had a lot to progress by adopting energy efficiency systems.

“In the last 10 years, India’s growth rate was around 7.5 percent…but global environment, in next 10 years will not be as supportive as past,” Ahluwalia said. He said that the country has done a lot in improving infrastructure. However, he added, a lot was needed to be done in terms of roads, airports, ports etc.. “Infrastructure is not consistent with the 7.5 percent growth rate. There is progress, but it is not enough.”

Ahluwalia laid a lot of stress on state governments and local governments to improve the infrastructure like roads. He added that national highways are only 4 percent in the country and most roads were state roads. He also said that to meet the need of infrastructure development, public-private partnership was essential. Ahluwalia welcomed the GST Bill, but also criticised the multiples rates in it. “Vast number of countries (that have introduced GST) have not adopted multiple rates. Why do we do it?”