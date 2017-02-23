Finance Ministry launches app to provide updates to taxpayers on GST

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with junior finance ministers Santosh Gangwar, right, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, left, in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with junior finance ministers Santosh Gangwar, right, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, left, in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The Finance Ministry on Thursday launched a mobile app for Goods and Services Tax so as to provide updates to taxpayers on the new tax regime which is to be rolled out from July 1. Minister of State for Finance Santosh Gangwar said the Centre and states are in the final lap of discussions for the implementation of GST which will usher in ‘one-nation one-tax’ regime. “GST discussion is in final stages and GST will be implemented within the given time-frame,” he told reporters on the sidelines of Central Excise Day event here.

The GST mobile app launched by the ministry can be downloaded for free on Android platforms. The iOS version will be made available shortly, an official statement said. With the app, the taxpayers can readily access a host of GST information such as migration to GST-approach and guidelines for migration, draft law-Model GST Law, IGST Law and GST Compensation Law, draft rules related to registration, returns, payment, refund and invoice. The app will also provide Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on GST and help desk/email contacts.

“The Mobile Application enables taxpayers to be well informed of the latest updates on GST. Taxpayers can also provide feedback and contact CBEC’s 24×7 help desk ‘CBEC Mitra’ through a toll-free number or email, at the touch of a button,” the statement said. Indirect tax reform GST will subsume excise and service tax and will ensure uniform tax rates across the country for seamless transfer of goods and services. The government plans to implement GST from July 1.