Figure may hit 100 per cent if ‘pipeline’ collections taken into account: Officials

On a day when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the data for collected demonetised currency, top RBI officials told The Indian Express that the figure could creep closer to the 100 per cent mark if, what they describe as “pipeline” collections of banned Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes, are also accounted for. The “pipeline” demonetised collections, according to these officials, include banned notes lying with citizens in Nepal as deliberations between the RBI and the Nepal Rashtra Bank (NRB) for the exchange of such notes did not fructify.

Secondly, a large amount of currency was deposited by people with District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) in four days of the demonetisation drive (November 10th-November 14th, 2016) before this deposit facility was withdrawn. The “pipeline” category also includes banned Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes seized by the income tax department in raids as well as money deposited by defaulters and litigants in courts as penalty or fine.

According to a top official: “The RBI had said it would honestly place the collection figure before the public which it has. But there is also demonetised currency in the pipeline and for instance, it is the NABARD now which is doing the KYC checks for each of the depositor in the DCCBs and that exercise is still not over and it is estimated that the deposits of four days are upward of Rs 7,000 crore.”

In the case of demonetised currency for citizens of Nepal, the finance ministry had announced that an exchange facility would soon be in place but despite visits of NRB officials to India and an RBI delegation to Kathmandu, the modalities were never finalised. RBI officials, it is understood, had wanted the exchange limit for Nepalese nationals to run concurrently with the exchange limits in India, while the Nepalese wanted the ceiling to be in the range of Rs 25,000 per person.

The demonetised collections would include cash deposited by Nepalese nationals in banks, financial institutions and with NRB. An Indian official involved with the discussions said: “The RBI did not want any misuse of the exchange facility in Nepal and a similar scheme ran smoothly in Bhutan. We said take it or leave it and now demonetised Indian currency is still lying with thousands of Nepalese citizens.”

In the case of the deposits in the DCCBs, it was NCP leader Sharad Pawar who had mentioned in the Rajya Sabha in March that about Rs 8,000 crore worth of collections were lying in cooperative banks all over the country since the RBI had refused to transfer this money to currency chests. RBI officials now say that the NABARD exercise has to be completed first so that any illegal money transfers or cases of impersonation could be detected just as was done for the entire banking system.’

The various categories

* The “pipeline” collections include banned notes lying with citizens in Nepal as talks between the RBI and the Nepal Rashtra Bank for the exchange of such notes did not fructify

* A large amount of banned currency was deposited with DCCBs

* Banned notes seized by I-T dept during raids; money deposited in courts as penalty or fine

