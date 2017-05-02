Fastest in 3 months: Core sectors grow at 5% in March

The eight core industries in the infrastructure sector grew 5 per cent in March, fastest in three months, on the back of higher coal and steel production. The growth rate of the core sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — was, however, lower than 9.3 per cent recorded in March last year.

On cumulative basis, the infrastructure industries grew by 4.5 per cent last financial year ended March 2017, higher than 4 per cent recorded in the previous fiscal. The eight core industries comprise nearly 38 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Any uptick in core industries on a sustained basis indicates a pick-up in industrial output growth.

According to the data released by the commerce ministry on Monday, coal production increased 10 per cent in March, compared with 2.5 per cent a year ago. For the full year, coal output expanded at 3.6 per cent. Steel production, including alloy and non-alloy, was up 11 per cent while it had expanded by 7.8 per cent in March 2016. For the full year, steel output expanded at 9.3 per cent. Electricity generation was up by 5.9 per cent. Crude oil and natural gas production was 0.9 per cent and 8.3 per cent, on annual basis. On the other hand, cement production declined by 6.8 per cent in March this and also fertiliser output (-0.8 per cent).

There was also decline in production of refinery products (- 0.3 per cent). The core industries, which contribute 38 per cent to the total industrial production, had expanded by 1 per cent in February and 3.4 per cent in March. The expansion was recorded at 5.6 per cent in December. Core sector data for April month will be released on May 31.

