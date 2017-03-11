Faster remonetisation dissipated negative impact: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (File Photo) The Reserve Bank of India (File Photo)

Four months after the announcement to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said the decision has had some negative macroeconomic impact, but it has been transient as remonetisation has moved at an accelerated pace in last twelve weeks. In its first overall assessment of the macroeconomic impact of demonetisation, the RBI said, “demonetisation impacted various sectors of the economy; however, the adverse impact, in general, was short-lived as it was felt mainly in November and December 2016. The impact moderated significantly in January and dissipated by and large by mid-February 2017, reflecting an accelerated pace of remonetisation.”

Demonetisation is expected to have a positive impact over the medium to long-term, the 55-page report said. According to the RBI, greater formalisation of the economy with increased use of digital payments is expected. “The reduced use of cash will also lead to greater intermediation by the formal financial sector of the economy, which should help improve monetary transmission,” the RBI said.

The decision to demonetise high value currency notes of denomination of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 was announced on November 8, 2016 and the exercise was over on December 30. These notes valued at Rs 15.4 lakh crore, constituted 86.9 per cent of the value of total currency in circulation

The impact on GVA growth, albeit modest, was felt in Q3 of 2016-17. The organised sector remained largely resilient. With remonetisation progressing at a fast pace, the adverse impact is expected to have reversed from the latter part of Q4 of 2016- 17. “GVA growth is estimated to recover significantly in 2017-18. The 240 bps decline in food inflation during November 2016 to January 2017 was the combined effect of record pulses production, large winter arrivals of vegetables and some fire sales due to decline in demand following cash squeeze,” the RBI said.

However, inflation excluding vegetables moderated only marginally. “Also, inflation excluding food and fuel remained sticky. The headline inflation outlook in the near term will hinge on how food inflation evolves,” the RBI said. It said the currency in circulation declined and deposits with banks surged. “This expanded the balance sheet of banks and created large surplus liquidity in the system, which was managed by the RBI mostly through a mix of reverse repo and MSS securities. Reflecting this, the share of ‘investment in government securities’ on the asset side 43 of banks’ balance sheet increased significantly,” the RBI said.

According the RBI report, large surplus liquidity led to a significant improvement in monetary policy transmission as reflected in a significant decline in deposit and lending interest rates. “The sharp increase in low cost CASA deposits by banks is expected to have increased banks’ net interest income. However, this will need to be adjusted against the cost of managing the process of demonetisation,” the RBI said.

The report said some NBFCs, especially microfinance institutions, were adversely affected, in terms of disbursals and collection of repayments. “However, the situation for most NBFCs began to improve from late December 2016,” it said.

Jan Dhan accounts increased by 23.3 million post demonetisation, while deposits under Jan Dhan accounts increased by Rs 18,700 crore (41 per cent). After initial softening, G-sec yields increased significantly on two occasions — after the announcement of application of incremental cash reserve ratio (ICRR) and the status quo in monetary policy in December 2016. “Thereafter, yields have moved in either direction on account of both domestic and external factors, including the change in monetary policy stance in February 2017, which was largely not expected by market participants,” the RBI said.

Reflecting the expected slowdown in sales and earnings, share prices of cash intensive sectors such as automobiles, FMCG, consumer durables and real estate declined sharply in November-December 2016, the RBI said. “Most of these sectors have more than recovered the lost ground subsequently,” it said.

In fact, the consumer durable sector outperformed the overall increase in the stock market post-demonetisation, it said. “The impact on the forex market was transitory. Demonetisation has impacted some segments of the export sector such as readymade garments, and gems and jewellery. The impact, however, was transitory. Imports of gold increased sharply in November, but moderated in December,” it said. There has been a significant improvement in the use of digital modes of payments post demonetisation, although their base is still small, it said.