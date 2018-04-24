Excise duty on petrol, diesel: Finance Ministry not in favour of cut, wants states to slash VAT

The finance ministry official said a reduction of excise duty by a rupee results in a loss of Rs 13,000 crore. (Representational Image) The finance ministry official said a reduction of excise duty by a rupee results in a loss of Rs 13,000 crore. (Representational Image)

The Finance ministry is not in favour of reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel keeping in view the fiscal math outlined by the government in the Budget, a senior ministry official said. The ministry, however, wants the states to cut VAT on fuel to ease burden on consumers, he added.

The official said that a reduction in excise duty would be a “political call” but is not advisable if the government has to stick to the path of reducing budgetary deficit. The official said a reduction of excise duty by a rupee results in a loss of Rs 13,000 crore.

“Excise duty cut would be a political call, but is not advisable if we have to stick to the fiscal deficit glide path outlined in Budget,” he said, adding that the oil ministry has not yet asked for a cut.

The official said that fiscal considerations are important and a moderate increase in fuel prices won’t impact inflation. “Fiscal considerations are far higher than one or two rupee price impact on consumers… one or two rupee increase doesn’t impact inflation,” the official said.

The government is hopeful that geopolitical tension would ease and US shale oil would help in moderation of oil prices. It is not in favour of tinkering with the autonomy given to oil PSUs to revise rates daily in line with the cost. “Once we have decided on daily price revision, it is not a good thing to tinker with that either through excise or by asking oil marketing companies to absorb prices,” the official said.

Petrol price on Monday hit a 55-month high of Rs 74.50 a litre, while diesel rates touched a record Rs 65.75. The government has estimated fiscal deficit at 3.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the current fiscal, down from 3.5 per cent last financial year. The central government levies Rs 19.48 a litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel. State sales tax or VAT vary from state to state.

