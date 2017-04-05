Exceeds Estimates: Govt’s FY17 tax collection up 18% at Rs 17.10 lakh crore

The government’s provisional tax collections grew 18 per cent to Rs 17.10 lakh crore, higher than the government’s revised estimate of Rs 16.97 lakh crore, driven by higher-than-estimated indirect tax collections. The government, however, met its direct tax collections to a dot even after introduction of two tax compliance windows, Income Declaration Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, during the previous financial year of 2016-17.

Net direct tax collections for the previous financial year stood at Rs 8.47 lakh crore, the same as the revised estimates for 2016-17, a finance ministry release said. Indirect tax collections till March 2017 were recorded to be 101.35 per cent of the revised estimates for 2016-17 at Rs 8.5 lakh crore.

The direct tax collections include tax and penalties from the Income Declaration Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, but no details pertaining to the two schemes were given by the finance ministry in its release.

“Total net tax revenue grows at 18 per cent to Rs 17.10 lakh crore, highest in last 6 years,” Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia posted on microblogging site Twitter.

In terms of gross revenue collections, the growth rate in corporate tax was 13.1 per cent while that of personal income tax was 18.4 per cent. However, after adjusting for refunds, the net growth in corporate tax collections is 6.7 per cent while that of personal I-T collections is 21 per cent. Refunds amounting to Rs 1.62 lakh crore have been issued during April 2016-March 2017, which is 32.6 per cent higher than the refunds issued during FY2015-16, the statement added.

In indirect taxes, central excise collections grew 33.9 per cent to Rs 3.83 lakh crore during 2016-17. Service tax mop up rose 20.2 per cent to Rs 2.54 lakh crore, while customs collections grew 7.4 per cent to Rs 2.26 lakh crore.

Direct tax mop up during 2016-17 grew 14.2 per cent at Rs 8.47 lakh crore, indirect tax mop-up by 22 per cent over last year to Rs 8.63 lakh crore.

The government had last year come out with a 4-month long Income Declaration Scheme, between June 1 and September 30, 2016, to give an option to domestic black money holders to declare their unaccounted wealth and come clean by paying 45 per cent tax and penalty.

In October last year, finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced that said 64,275 declarants disclosed an amount of Rs 65,250 crore under IDS. About Rs 29,362.5 crore in tax and penalty was expected to flow into government coffers from the IDS, with half of the total amount or Rs 14,681.25 crore expected to accrue in last financial year. Later, the government had revised the figure of actual declarations received to Rs 67,382 crore made by 71,726 declarants, but has not given official revised figures regarding the amount expected through IDS.

The government had provided another window, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, later in December last year for tax compliance for declaration of details regarding the unaccounted cash deposits made after demonetisation. According to the scheme, a 30 per cent tax plus 33 per cent surcharge on the tax and a 10 per cent penalty is proposed to be levied on the undisclosed income in the form of cash and deposits. Along with the tax, penalty and surcharge, the declarant will have to deposit 25 per cent of the undisclosed income in a interest-free deposit scheme for four years. The scheme ended on March 31.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now