EPFO defers discussion on raising investments in ETF to 15 per cent in FY18

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in a meeting on Thursday deferred discussion on increasing investments in exchange traded funds to 15 per cent in 2017-18 from the current 10 per cent of investible deposits.

The CBT, however, agreed in principle to recommend government to extend social security benefits to around 62 lakh volunteers of Anganwadi, Asha and mid-day meal workers under the ambit of EPFO.

In its 216th meeting, the CBT also decided to allow all banks including private ones to collect contributions from employers and make payments to employees in addition to State Bank of India, nationalised banks and payGov platforms on a pilot basis.

This introduction is expected to bring down the cost for employers for transactions and will facilitate more options for employers/employees to transact with the EPFO. For collection of contributions through aggregator, competitive bids may be called for from all banks, an EPF statement said.

On being asked about a decision to further enhance the equity investment cap of the provident fund money, labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya said, “The proposal was not discussed. We will discuss it in the next meeting to be held in 15-20 days.”

The EPFO can invest 5 to 15 per cent of its investible deposits into equity or equity linked schemes as per its investment pattern. The retirement fund body had decided to invest only 5 per cent of its investible deposits of around Rs 1 lakh crore in 2015-16 and 10 per cent in 2016-17.

The EPFO has invested Rs 18,069 crore in the ETFs till February 18, 2017 and yielded a return of 18.13 per cent on these investments.

The CBT also approved a new eligibility condition for grant of exemption under the EPF and MP Act to establishments. The exempted establishments are those employers who manage their workers EPF accounts as well as funds themselves.

The statement said that to be eligible to be considered for exemption under the Act, the establishments would henceforth require compliance with EPFO as an un-exempted establishment for a minimum period of 5 years and should employ at least 500 employees with minimum corpus of least Rs 100 crore at the time of seeking an exemption.

The CBT has decided that this rule will apply to prospective establishments and for existing establishments the matter will be examined separately.

The proposal to raise the wage ceiling for coverage of employees under the EPFO’s social security net to Rs 25,000 per month from existing Rs 15,000 per month was not taken up in the meeting.

The EPFO trustees have also deferred the proposal to amend the EPF & MP Act for making provident fund contributions optional for employees in the apparel sector.

Also, a proposal to provide health insurance scheme to the 50 lakh pensioners of the Employees’ Pension Scheme through ESIC was discussed but a final decision will be taken in subsequent meetings of the CBT.

