Eight states have passed SGST law so far: Govt

Of the five GST-related laws, four were to be cleared by Parliament while SGST laws require to be cleared by state and Union Territory (UT) assemblies. Of the five GST-related laws, four were to be cleared by Parliament while SGST laws require to be cleared by state and Union Territory (UT) assemblies.

The government on Thursday said eight state legislative assemblies have passed their respective State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Bills so far, after Parliament approved the four GST laws on March 20.

While Haryana passed the law on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand assemblies cleared the law earlier this week. Telangana, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh passed the Act last month, clearing the decks for the July 1 roll-out of the nex tax regime.

“The remaining states and UTs, which have legislative assemblies, are likely to pass the SGST Bill in their respective assemblies before the end of this month, except one or two states which may pass the same early next month,” the government said.

In the winter session, Parliament had approved four GST Acts namely Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST), Union Territories Goods and Services Tax (UTGST) and GST Compensation Bill.

The GST Council has so far approved a set of nine rules related to GST while the drafts of the remaining set of five rules are likely to be approved by the council in its next meeting. The quick passage of SGST by the different state assemblies in a time-bound manner shows the keenness on part of the states to ensure that implementation of the GST in letter and spirit is not further delayed…, the government said.

It added that revenue department officials of both state and central governments have started the outreach programme to create awareness among the people at large and stakeholders in particular.

