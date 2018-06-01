Eight infrastructure sectors post 4.7 per cent growth in April

The growth rate of eight core sectors, which also include fertilisers and steel, was 2.6 per cent in April 2017. The growth rate of eight core sectors, which also include fertilisers and steel, was 2.6 per cent in April 2017.

Helped by healthy performance in segments like coal, natural gas and cement, eight infrastructure industries recorded 4.7 per cent growth in April, according to the data released by the commerce and industry ministry Thursday.

The growth rate of eight core sectors, which also include fertilisers and steel, was 2.6 per cent in April 2017. Coal, natural gas, refinery products and cement grew by 16 per cent, 7 .4 per cent, 2.7 per cent, and 16 .6 per cent in April this year, respectively.

As per the data, growth in the fertiliser production was 4.6 per cent and in steel sector it was 3.5 per cent in April on yearly basis. Electricity generation increased by 2.2 per cent in April this year, over the same month of 2017. However, crude oil production declined by 0.8 per cent on yearly basis.

Commenting on the numbers, commerce minister Suresh Prabhu said that the figures reinforce India’s growth story and robust macroeconomic fundamentals. “This growth momentum is reflective of effective policy reforms, robust implementation by this government,” he said in a tweet. —With PTI

