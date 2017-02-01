Economic Survey: UBI powerful idea, time it gets a serious thought

Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian had earlier said UBI is an “exciting idea” and that he will further elaborate on the topic in the Economic Survey. Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian had earlier said UBI is an “exciting idea” and that he will further elaborate on the topic in the Economic Survey.

The Economic Survey has flagged the Universal Basic Income (UBI) scheme as “a conceptually appealing idea” that may work as an alternative to social welfare programmes targeted at reducing poverty.

The Survey weighs the benefits of UBI against the potential costs. It said the UBI, based on the principles of universality, unconditionality and agency, is “a conceptually appealing idea” but with implementation challenges lying ahead, especially the risk that it would become an add-on to, rather than a replacement of, current anti-poverty and social programmes, would make it fiscally unaffordable.

Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian had earlier said UBI is an “exciting idea” and that he will further elaborate on the topic in the Economic Survey. The flagging of the topic comes close on the heels of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government announcing its commitment to UBI for all citizens of the state below the poverty line.

In his budget speech earlier this month, J&K finance minister Haseeb Drabu had said he would want to create a social security fund and provide a UBI to all those living below the poverty line through a direct benefit transfer system. Drabu had, however, placed the onus on the Centre for initiating the process to rollout UBI in the state.

Currently, the Centre alone runs about 950 central sector and centrally sponsored sub-schemes that cost about 5 per cent of GDP. “But there may be intrinsic limitations in terms of the effectiveness of targeting… This misallocation has consequences: it results in exclusion of the deserving poor from access to government welfare benefits, leakages to non-poor and benefits to corrupt local actors,” the survey noted.

A UBI, according to the document, has “the merit that it will not necessarily be driven by take-up capability from below but given from above to all the deserving. In that sense, it is less likely to be prone to exclusion errors. And by directly transferring money to bank accounts, and circumventing layers of bureaucracy, the scope for out-of-system leakages is low. Of course, there are considerable implementation challenges which will have to be debated and addressed… But the support for this idea from all ends of the ideological spectrum suggests that this idea should enter the realm of active policy discourse”.

The Survey notes that if “thinkers on both the extreme left and right have all become its votaries, then UBI is a powerful idea whose time even if not ripe for implementation is ripe for serious discussion”.