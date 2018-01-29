Economic Survey India 2017-18 LIVE Updates: Govt to table key economic document today

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian (L), Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das (2nd L) at North Block in New Delhi. (PTI Photo by Vijay Verma) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian (L), Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das (2nd L) at North Block in New Delhi. (PTI Photo by Vijay Verma)

The government will on Monday table the Economic Survey of India that will assess the nation’s growth over the last 12 months and suggest policy recommendations that could find a place in Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Union Budget that will be presented on February 1.

The budget session will begin with a joint address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both the houses of the Parliament, post which the government will table the survey. The economic survey of India is drafted by the government’s chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian.

The recent projection by the World Bank shows that the Indian economy is expected to grow at 7.3 per cent while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has pegged it at 7.4 per cent in FY 2018-19. The projections indicate that India will take the pole position as the fastest growing major economy. The Central Statistics Office (CSO) forecast puts the economy on a recovery path and is expected to expand at 7 per cent in the second half of the FY ending March 31.

9:20 am: Ahead of the Economic Survey to be tabled in parliament Sensex opens at 188.42 points up at 36,232.48 and Nifty at 11,114.10 up by 44.45 points.

9:13 am: An all-party meeting was conducted on Sunday in the chairmanship of Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan for a smooth functioning of the Parliament.

कल से प्रारंभ होने वाले बजट सेशन की पूर्व संध्या पर आज सभी दलों के नेताओं से भेंट हुई ।सबके सहयोग से ये सत्र भी सुचारू रूप से चलेगा ऐसी आशा है । विधायी कार्य और जनहित के मुद्दों और सार्थक चर्चा होगी, ऐसी अपेक्षा है । pic.twitter.com/vcoB6hmmf0 — Sumitra Mahajan (@S_MahajanLS) January 28, 2018

9:11 am: Senior Congress parliamentarian Sashi Tharoor on Sunday said, “It’s their last budget, naturally they would leave a political message. Our economy isn’t in good shape. They’ll have to do something for farmers, there’s agricultural stagnation. If they want votes, they’ll have to do something about jobs they promised four yrs ago.”

9:06 am: The Economic Survey is the financial document which projects the official version of the state of the economy. READ MORE

9:04 am: Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramaniam will present the highlights of the Economic Survey after it is tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

I will be presenting highlights of the #economicsurvey18 at a press conference at the National Media Center at 130 pm today. http://t.co/lvVcCTQdLi — arvind subramanian (@arvindsubraman) January 29, 2018

9:02 am: Opposition is targetting the government on the issue of job creation. Former finance minister P Chidambaram said “BJP should not distort and deflect the debate on jobs. BJP should tell us how many regular jobs were created in the last three years.”

1. A young man who sells pakodas is honourably self-employed, but poor and aspirational. Ask him and he will tell you that he aspires for a regular and secure job. I empathise with him. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 29, 2018

8:57 am: The session will begin with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind later in the day. The first leg of the session will last until February 10.

8:56 am: Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE Blog on Economic Survey.

