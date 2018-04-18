E-way bill for intra-state movement of goods: Six more states, next phase from April 20

As many as 10.31 lakh e-way bills were generated on the portal on Monday, out of which 2.60 lakh were at intra-state level. As many as 10.31 lakh e-way bills were generated on the portal on Monday, out of which 2.60 lakh were at intra-state level.

The government will launch the next phase of e-way bill for intra-state movement of goods for six states —Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura and Uttarakhand — from April 20.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said so far the e-way bill rollout has been smooth with no major problem has been reported from any part of the country. As many as 10.31 lakh e-way bills were generated on the portal on Monday, out of which 2.60 lakh were at intra-state level.

Nine states have generated 82 per cent of the total e-way bills so far. Gujarat was the major state in terms of intra-state eway bill generation, followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra, he said.

GST Network Chief Executive Officer Prakash Kumar said since April 1, 1.22 crore e-way bills have been generated of the portal and 543 verification reports have been uploaded by the tax officials. Only 20 reports, however, have been uploaded by taxpayers where the conveyance was held back for more than 30 minutes by tax officers, Kumar said.

Electronic way or e-way bill for inter-state movement of goods was launched on April 1, with Karnataka being the sole state to start intra-state e-way bill on the same day. E-way bill for intra-state movement started with 5 states — Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana — on April 15.

