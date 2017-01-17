E-transactions post demonetisation: Telangana, Gujarat, Kerala lead the pack of states

According to data sourced from the Electronic Transaction Aggregation & Analysis Layer, or eTaal platform, Telangana led with 2,848.96 transactions per 1,000 people, which is over five times the national average of 527.82 transactions. (Representational image) According to data sourced from the Electronic Transaction Aggregation & Analysis Layer, or eTaal platform, Telangana led with 2,848.96 transactions per 1,000 people, which is over five times the national average of 527.82 transactions. (Representational image)

Two months since the Centre announced its decision to withdraw high-denomination currency notes, Telangana, Kerala, and Gujarat top the list of states that have recorded the maximum number of electronic transactions per 1,000 people — including both financial and non-financial transactions clocked between November 9 and January 9 on various services offered by state governments.

According to data sourced from the Electronic Transaction Aggregation & Analysis Layer, or eTaal platform, Telangana led with 2,848.96 transactions per 1,000 people, which is over five times the national average of 527.82 transactions. This was calculated on the basis of individual data of the 29 states available on the Information and Technology Ministry platform.

Watch What Else Is making News

This was followed by Kerala, which had 2,157.8 transactions per 1,000 people, and Gujarat at 1,431.92 transactions. In fact, the total number of transactions per 1,000 people in these top three states was more than the total of the remaining states in the top 10 list.

According to number of transactions for every 1,000 people during the calendar year 2016, while Telangana and Kerala were the top two states as well, Gujarat was replaced by Andhra Pradesh.

In the list of total transactions, too, Telangana led by clocking over 10.02 crore e-transactions in across 128 services provided for state government projects during the two-month period ending January 9. In this list, Gujarat was second with 8.64 crore e-transactions being made across 162 services. States such as Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal with high population were also present in this list, indicating that the larger transaction base was on account of their broader population base. As per number of e-transactions per 1,000 people, instead of these two states, relatively smaller states such as Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya made the cut to top ten list.

The Department of Electronics and Information Technology had launched the eTaal platform in 2014 for providing a real-time aggregated view of e-services being delivered across different states and levels of the government. These transactions are not limited to digital payments and other financial transactions conducted across government services such as utility bill payments, tax payments, traffic challan payments among others. The eTaal platform automatically pulls the e-transaction count from applications that are integrated with it.

In Telangana, the highest number of electronic transactions were in rural development services such as NREGA musters, and weekly payments, followed by commercial tax services such as collection of VAT and online Central Sales Tax returns.

In Gujarat, apart from commercial tax services, various public distribution system (PDS) services, such as PDS SMS alerts, issuance of bill receipts by PDS e-Fair Price Shops were the most transacted services. Similarly, in Kerala as well, apart from commercial tax services, state specific services such as its IT mission’s mobile governance services and downloads of tourism information was among the top used electronic services in the CPI (M) ruled state.

The highest number of electronic transactions in Uttar Pradesh, state with the largest population in the country, were across various VAT services such as return filing, sales and purchase transactions, along with online dealer search service on the state government’s management information system.

In the BJP-ruled states of Chhattisgarh and Haryana, utility services and bill payments were among the top made electronic transactions. In Haryana, the amount of electronic payments for social welfare and pension schemes also helped the state push its rank up.

In Tamil Nadu, online extraction of land records such as title deeds was the most undertaken, followed by patient registration on the state health department’s management information system. Apart from the patient registration, e-transactions for record generation at pharmacy and lab services were also done in high numbers.

Central Govt Services

Among the central government projects, during the aforementioned two-month period, services provided by the Unique Identification Authority of India such as Aadhaar authentication and electronic KYC topped the list with over 113.61 crore such transactions conducted between November 9 and January 9.

This was followed by agricultural services such as Kisaan SMS Portal, which is a project run by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare to disseminate the information about seeds, farm equipment, fertilisers, dealers, etc to farmers and other stakeholders.

Various services under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, the government’s financial inclusion programme recorded the third highest e-transactions during the two-month period with over 10.47 crore transactions for services such including banking facility locator, SMS-based information, etc.

More than 6.38 crore railway ticket bookings and cancellations were made during the period through IRCTC and over-the-counter making it the fourth highest number of transactions. This was followed by various public financial management system services such as NREGA transactions like muster entries, food subsidy, housing subsidy transactions, etc. Judiciary services such as online access of case status, cause-lists, orders, apart from online filing and registration of cases on e-courts accounted for 3.13 crore transactions.