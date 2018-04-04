Direct tax mop-up at Rs 10.02 lakh crore, up 18 per cent

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Direct tax collections hit the landmark figure of Rs 10.02 lakh crore in 2017-18, 18 per cent higher than previous fiscal. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said demonetisation and GST implementation have resulted into higher formalisation of economy substantiated by additional one crore income tax returns being filed in the previous fiscal.

“Direct tax collections for FY18 has been Rs 10,02,607 crore (18 per cent higher than previous year). The data reveals the efficiency of tax department and rise in number of honest taxpayers. This historical revenue receipt is a factual testimony of accountable governance under PM @narendramodi ji,” Jaitley tweeted.

He said the number of income tax returns filed rose to 6.84 crore during 2017-18, compared to 5.43 crore filed in 2016-17. This represents a 26 per cent rise in ITRs.

Of the total, 6.74 crore returns were e-filed. Between March 30 and 31, 56 lakh ITRs were filed. During 2017-18, the number of new ITR filers also increased to 99.49 lakh (as on March 30), up 16.3 per cent from 85.51 lakh new ITR filers added during 2016-17.

Returns filed by companies also showed an increase, rising to 9.38 lakh returns in 2017-18 from 8.10 lakh returns in 2016-17 and 7.83 lakh returns in 2015-16, a senior government official said. About 1.73 crore SMS and emails were sent to taxpayers to prod them for making tax payments, the official added. “The rise in direct tax collections have been due to system-oriented compliance. Data from Operation Clean Money and statement of financial transactions helped the tax department to target properly. The department reached out to tax assessees who had engaged in property transactions but not paid taxes or whose TDS had been deducted but returns had not been filed,” the official said.

