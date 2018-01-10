Direct tax collections rise 18.2 per cent in April-December

The increase in direct tax collections is primarily due to a 12.7 per cent growth in advance tax collections that were recorded at Rs 3.18 lakh crore up to December 2017. The increase in direct tax collections is primarily due to a 12.7 per cent growth in advance tax collections that were recorded at Rs 3.18 lakh crore up to December 2017.

Gaining from a rise in advance tax collections last month, the government’s net direct tax collections during April-December rose 18.2 per cent to Rs 6.56 lakh crore. The direct tax collections during the first nine months of this financial year accounted for 67 per cent of the total Budget Estimate of Rs 9.8 lakh crore, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The increase in direct tax collections is primarily due to a 12.7 per cent growth in advance tax collections that were recorded at Rs 3.18 lakh crore up to December 2017. Advance tax collections on account of corporate income tax grew 10.9 per cent, while those for personal income tax rose 21.6 per cent.

Last year, during the same period, the advance tax collections had risen 14.4 per cent to Rs 2.82 lakh crore. Advance tax collections on account of corporate income tax had grown 10.6 per cent, while personal advance tax had registered a growth of 38.2 per cent during the same period last year.

During April-December 2017, gross direct tax collections, before adjusting for refunds, increased by 12.6 per cent to Rs 7.68 lakh crore, the CBDT said. The CBDT said that refunds amounting to Rs 1.12 lakh crore has been issued during April-December in this financial year, though it did not specify whether the refunds have increased or decreased from last year.

As per the tax department’s official release dated January 9, 2017, refunds amounting to Rs 1,26,371 crore were issued during April-December, 2016, which were 30.5 per cent higher than the refunds issued during the corresponding period in the previous year.

Tax experts attributed the increase in direct tax collections to government’s measures to increase tax base after demonetisation. Naveen Wadhwa, DGM, Taxmann, said: “Such unprecedented increase in revenue could be attributed to demonetisation, GST and government’s emphasis on digital transactions. Growth in personal advance tax has surpassed the increase in payment of corporate advance-tax. Moreover, such increase in personal tax could be the result of simplification in the compliance processes for small business entities and increasing the threshold limit for opting the Presumptive Taxation Scheme under income tax and the composition scheme under GST.” The rise in direct tax collections comes at a time when collections from indirect taxes are under strain due to declining revenues of GST.

