Devendra Fadnavis woos foreign investors, target’s trillion-dollar economy tag for Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. (Express photo by Janak Rathod) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. (Express photo by Janak Rathod)

Wooing foreign investors to come and invest in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised to make his state a trillion-dollar economy in the next 7-8 years. “Our state GDP is currently about USD 400 billion and we are growing at about 10 per cent. We are expecting to reach a size of USD 1 trillion in the next 7-8 years,” Fadnavis told PTI in an interview at Davos.

The chief minister, who is meeting global business heads here on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting, said he is getting a robust response from everyone and is presenting them the attractive growth opportunities his state offers for investment. Fadnavis said he is also inviting global investors for the Magnetic Maharashtra global summit to be held next month.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s keynote address on Tuesday, Fadnavis said he had talked about India becoming a five trillion dollar economy by 2025 and his strong India pitch will also help Maharashtra a lot. “Maharashtra currently has a share of 15 per cent in the national GDP which we want to increase to 18-19 per cent by 2025,” he said.

Subsequently, we expect to attain a size of trillion dollar economy by 2026-27, the chief minister said. He also said Davos has changed a lot over the last few years, as earlier India used to be one of the many countries here and today it is all about India at Davos. He lauded Modi’s speech saying it was not like any national leader’s, but that of a global leader.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App