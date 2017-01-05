Note exchange: Window open for NRIs, residents who were abroad

The Reserve Bank of India has said the facility for exchange of notes is available for the resident and non-resident citizens who could not avail the facility from November 10 to December 30, 2016 “on account of their absence from India during the demonetisation period”.

“The facility will remain open for residents from January 2, 2017 to March 31, 2017 and for NRIs from January 2, 2017 to June 30, 2017 at five Reserve Bank offices at Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Nagpur,” the RBI said. “The facility can be availed only in individual capacity and only on one occasion during the period. No third party tender is permissible under the facility,” it said.