Arun Jaitley says digital payments will help lower fiscal deficit

The move towards a digitised economy will help India to have a higher economic growth, less fiscal deficit, which in turn will imply less borrowing and help achieve an overall cleaner economy, finance minister Arun Jaitley said. The rise in government’s revenue will help it to incur higher expenditure on defence and rural infrastructure, he said on Sunday.

“…is prakaar ki arthvyavastha se desh chalta rahe, kewal udhar leke chalta rahe, aur aane wali peedhiyon ko udhar mein hum chodte jaayein, vikas ke liye kam paisa bache. Is arthvyavastha ke saath jhoojne ki taaqat is desh mein aayi hai…(the type of economy, where it runs on debt, we leave debt for future generations and we have less money to spend on development. Now the country has gained power to deal with such type of economy),” Jaitley said at the launch of Digi Dhan Mela here.

The finance minister added, “we should believe that in the long run, the results will be such that the shadow economy or the unaccounted economy which was not taxed, will become a part of formal economy and the country’s economy will grow, will become cleaner”.

The government will pass on lesser debt burden to the future generations, if the fiscal deficit is lower, he added. Also, the country will augment its capability of administration and improve defence expenditure and spending for the poor, he said. With the scrapping of high-denomination notes, the anonymity of money is gone as the money has come into the banking framework and leading to strengthening of the banking sector, Jaitley said. The banks, in turn, can extend more loans and help build a better economy, he added.

The finance minister said for 25 crore families in India, there are 75 crore credit and debit cards, out of which 45 crore are active users. He said it’s in the benefit of the country to become a less cash economy. The government has unveiled two schemes — Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi Dhan Vyapaar Yojana — for customers and traders alike to promote mobile banking and e-payments. A total of 15,000 people will get rewards as Christmas gift through a draw, whereby each one of them will have Rs 1,000 in their accounts.

On April 14, on the occasion of birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, there will be a mega bumper draw where rewards will be in crores of rupees.