Demonetisation affected revenue collections of Telangana: Finance Minister E Rajender

The demonetisation of high value currency notes by the Centre has impacted the revenue collections of Telangana, state Finance Minister E Rajender said in his Budget speech here today. “There is a reduction in the grants from the Centre. Because of court cases, sale of lands did not take place. Arrears of commercial taxes could not be recovered because of litigations. The demonetisation of high value currency notes has also affected revenue collections. All these matters are beyond the control of the state government,” Rajender said while talking about Revised Estimates 2016-17.

As per the Revised Estimates, the total expenditure in 2016-17 is estimated at Rs 1,12,191.07 crore, which is 86.02 per cent of the Budget Estimates, he said.

Rajender presented a tax-free, welfare-oriented budget focusing on irrigation and reviving traditional occupations of backward classes for 2017-18 with a proposed expenditure of nearly Rs 1.50 lakh crore in the Legislative Assembly today.

Talking about the current macro economic situation in the state, he said as per the latest estimates, Gross State Domestic Product growth at constant prices in 2016-17 is likely to be in double digits at 10.1 per cent as compared with the expected national GDP growth of 7.1 per cent.

Observing that strengthening rural economy would lead to the overall progress in the society, he told reporters that the budget sought to boost agriculture and traditional rural occupations.

Welfare of various sections was a major focus area in the budget with an allocation of about Rs 35,000 crore, he said.

Replying to a query on Public Debt Outstanding, he said it was a total of Rs 93,115.16 crores in 2015-16, Rs 1,14,813.82 crores in RE (Revised Estimates) of 2016-17 and Rs 1,40,523.17 crores in Budget Estimates of 2017-18.

According to the state government’s ‘Telangana Budget in Brief 2017-2018’ document, the Government Guarantees Outstanding was a total of Rs 31,453.04 crores as on January one, 2017. It includes Rs 9,732.51 crores on power and Rs 21,720.53 crores on ‘Others’.