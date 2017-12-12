Debit cards: Merchant acquirers demand a higher share of MDR

Retailers are planning to pass on the MDR to customers as they claim they are operating with thin margins of 2-3 per cent. Retailers are planning to pass on the MDR to customers as they claim they are operating with thin margins of 2-3 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India’s new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on debit card transactions had stirred a hornest’s net with companies involved in acquiring merchants by installing point-of-sale terminals (POS) seeking a higher share in the MDR charged on debit card transactions. Currently, debit card issuing companies — banks — take up to 90 per cent share of the MDR, leaving merchant acquirers high and dry.

Issuers of prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) are unhappy as they are treated as merchants liable to pay MDR. Retailers are planning to pass on the MDR to customers as they claim they are operating with thin margins of 2-3 per cent.

Loney Antony, managing director, Hitachi Payment Services, said:“The new MDR will increase acceptance of debit cards particularly among small merchants and will further drive low value card transactions. One major issue that needs to be addressed would be the fair distribution of MDR margins between the participants involved in such transactions including acquirers, issuers and card networks.”

“We hope RBI will also ensure equitable distribution of MDR between the participants involved in a digital transaction. Currently the interchange is heavily loaded in favour of the issuing side as they take away over 90 per cent of the MDR thereby leaving negligible margins for the acquiring sides. If the RBI ensures equitable distribution of MDR margins between all parties than the acquirers will have enough resources to deploy the expensive POS terminals across all establishments,” said Vishwas Patel, co-chair, Payments Council of India.

According to a banking source, one reason for opposition to MDR structure for large merchants could be loading of PPIs (particularly e-wallets) by many of the e-commerce firms, whereby debit cards are used to load the PPIs by the customers. “In such scenarios, the PPI issuer (bank or non-bank) is treated as a merchant and is liable to pay MDR. Non-bank PPI issuers, particularly those who also have digital marketplace associated with them may not wish to pay such charges,” he said.

Bankers said the restructuring of MDR on the basis of merchant turnover rather than the present slab-rate based on transaction value is a welcome distinction, as historically any MDR intervention or rationalisation, has effectively primarily benefited only the ‘large merchants’. “As per discussions held with few major acquirers, even under the present slab-rate based MDR structure, the weighted average MDR being paid by large merchants is 0.75 per cent to 0.85 per cent, which is a bit lower than the cap rate being prescribed by the RBI now.

Meanwhile, retail companies have threatened to pass on the MDR charges to the customers. “In a retail business, especially a supermarket or hypermarket where the margins are just 2-3 per cent, such an increase in MDR will have a huge impact on costs, making it imperative for retailers to pass it on to the consumer. In the modern day digital economy, there is no validation for the charges that are being levied for debit card transactions to this extent, especially when we consider that UPI transactions are free and IMPS, NEFT and RTGS transactions cost next to nothing,” Retailers Association of India CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said.

Bankers said the rationalisation of rates has been with reference to the rates that existed before November 8, 2016. “The rates made effective from January 1, 2017 were an interim measure and should not be used for comparison with present rationalisation of MDR. The objective of the MDR rationalisation is to encourage wider acceptance of debit card payments by small merchants. These would be largely face-to-face card present transactions. As such, the rate prescribed for small merchants at 0.40 per cent is highly beneficial to these merchants. They will gain from a uniform rate across all their transactions instead of having to deal with different rates as per the transaction value slab that existed earlier,” they said.

“The rates prescribed are cap or maximum rates that can be levied on a merchant by the acquiring bank. For asset-light infrastructure such as QR-code based card payment acceptance, including Bharat QR, the MDR has been set lower by 10 bps,” bankers said. The total MDR for fiscal 2016-17 was over Rs 3,000 crore.

In the new regime, as merchants get a single rate irrespective of transaction slabs, they can negotiate for finer rates from the acquiring banks (based on their banking relationship as well as volume of debit card payments they accept). They do not have to worry about different rates for different slabs.

